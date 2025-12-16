|
16.12.2025 01:51:38
ETHA vs. ETHV: iShares Ethereum ETF Beats VanEck Size-Wise
The VanEck Ethereum ETF (NYSEMKT:ETHV) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) are both solid crypto ETFs. The biggest difference is that ETHA has much larger assets under management (AUM) while ETHV has a slightly lower annual expense ratio.Both VanEck Ethereum ETF and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF offer pure-play exposure to Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), aiming to track the cryptocurrency's price. While ETHA stands out for its large AUM and heavy trading volume, ETHV may appeal to cost-conscious investors seeking a marginally lower expense ratio. This comparison highlights the key differences for those weighing cost, scale, and liquidity.ETHV is more affordable with a 0.20% expense ratio, while ETHA charges 0.25% annually. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
