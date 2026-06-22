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22.06.2026 13:54:01
Fidelity Bitcoin Fund vs. iShares Ethereum ETF: Which Crypto ETF Is Better for First-Time Holders?
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) offer institutional-grade access to the two largest digital assets with identical fees but significantly different volatility and drawdown profiles.These funds provide a way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency price movements without the complexity of managing digital wallets or private keys. While they share the same expense structure, they track distinct assets -- Ethereum and Bitcoin -- that often move in tandem but with different magnitudes of risk and reward. This comparison helps clarify which asset class better suits a portfolio risk tolerance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1434
|
-0,0041
|
|
-0,36
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,93
|
-0,0700
|
|
-0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8635
|
-0,0055
|
|
-0,63
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9251
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9643
|
-0,0234
|
|
-0,26
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