08.03.2026 16:12:00

Got $1,000? Should You Buy Bitcoin or Cardano?

If you've got $1,000 you don't need for other things, and you want it to grow via investing in crypto, you'll need to look beyond which chart looks pretty this week. That's especially true considering leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are both down by around 27% in the last 30 days.But the future will likely look quite different than the recent past for both of these assets, so let's examine each and determine which is the better place to allocate $1,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
