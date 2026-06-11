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11.06.2026 21:15:00
Here's What History Says Could Come Next for Bitcoin in July
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly sank below $60,000 on June 5 as the crypto market entered extreme fear territory. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy and a major corporate buyer of the coin, just made its first net sale of coins since 2022.If you're reaching for the sell button, you have plenty of company at the moment. But in terms of Bitcoin's seasonality, its performance in July has had a couple of wrinkles that might shift your reading of the present moment.Let's take a look at the data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1568
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,493
|
0,2830
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8631
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9214
|
0,0012
|
|
0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0644
|
-0,0090
|
|
-0,10