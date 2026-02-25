|
25.02.2026 23:21:56
Here's Why Bitcoin Is Making An Incredible Rebound Wednesday, Surging More than 7%
When it comes to predicting the direction of movement for the overall cryptocurrency market, most investors simply take a look at the price action of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on a given day. Given that Bitcoin is the world's largest digital asset and accounts for more than 57% of the overall market capitalization of all crypto tokens, that view makes sense.So, when Bitcoin surges 7.7% over the past 24 hours (as of 4:30 p.m. ET), the market is expected to be up by roughly the same amount. As it happens, that's indeed the case, with the overall market capitalization of all digital currencies surging by 7.5% over the same time frame. Let's dive into what to make of Bitcoin's big daily move and whether this could signal an extended reversal rally is ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
