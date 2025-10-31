|
31.10.2025 20:15:32
Here's Why Bitcoin Is Up 3% Today. It's Not What You Think.
It's been a volatile week for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), with the world's leading cryptocurrency currently down more than 1% on the week. However, an early Halloween rally to wrap up so-called "Uptober" appears to be forming, with Bitcoin surging 3.2% since yesterday's close at 4 p.m. ET, as of noon Friday.This move is intriguing, and one that isn't without conflicting catalysts and headwinds. Let's dive into the one key driver I think is making the biggest difference in Bitcoin's move today, and why I think this key factor isn't getting as much attention as it probably should among investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1538
|
0,0003
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,91
|
0,1900
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8776
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9276
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9678
|
0,0049
|
|
0,05
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost ziehen an
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Montag nach oben.