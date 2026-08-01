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01.08.2026 20:43:00
History Says That Bitcoin Is an Unbelievable Bargain Right Now
On the surface, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might look like the type of digital asset you wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. After all, it's now down 50% from its all-time high last October, and trades for just $64,000. Billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham recently warned that Bitcoin will now "dwindle away" with a whimper.But, if history is any guide, Bitcoin could be a great bargain right now. Here's why.The first thing you need to know about Bitcoin is that it typically trades in four-year cycles of boom and bust. So the current downturn in the price of Bitcoin is nothing new. Crypto investors have seen this story before: Bitcoin has three fantastic years, and then crashes in value. A new cycle then begins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1529
|
0,0004
|
|
0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,59
|
-2,4000
|
|
-1,30
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8559
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9307
|
0,0024
|
|
0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,041
|
0,0016
|
|
0,02
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