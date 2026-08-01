01.08.2026 20:43:00

History Says That Bitcoin Is an Unbelievable Bargain Right Now

On the surface, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might look like the type of digital asset you wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. After all, it's now down 50% from its all-time high last October, and trades for just $64,000. Billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham recently warned that Bitcoin will now "dwindle away" with a whimper.But, if history is any guide, Bitcoin could be a great bargain right now. Here's why.The first thing you need to know about Bitcoin is that it typically trades in four-year cycles of boom and bust. So the current downturn in the price of Bitcoin is nothing new. Crypto investors have seen this story before: Bitcoin has three fantastic years, and then crashes in value. A new cycle then begins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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0,0016
0,02
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