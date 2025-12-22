|
22.12.2025 12:15:00
How Bitcoin Could Help You Retire a Multimillionaire
Cryptocurrencies have gained significant popularity during the past decade. Millennials and Gen Z investors are more willing than previous generations to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their long-term investment plans.Of course, this probably wouldn't be the case today if it weren't for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the first crypto, and the largest by market cap today. Those who bought Bitcoin early and held have enjoyed life-changing returns. Bitcoin's price has increased by a staggering 18,500% during the past decade alone.While it may not be too late for Bitcoin to help you retire a multimillionaire, it does take some strategy to invest in it responsibly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
