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30.05.2026 22:00:00
How Buying Ethereum Could 10X Your Investment Over the Next Decade
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is sometimes referred to as the silver to Bitcoin's gold, which is a pretty good analogy. Silver tends to trade at a lower price than gold and also has more industrial uses. Ethereum's market cap is about 17% of Bitcoin's and it powers a large proportion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins, as well as the emerging real-world asset tokenization sector.But could it grow tenfold in the next decade? At the time of this writing on May 25, Ethereum's price is around $2,130. Although it has risen 13% in the past three months, it is still down almost 60% from last year's all-time high of $4,946. Reaching $21,300 in the next 10 years is certainly an ambitious goal, but it isn't an impossible one.Let's look at how an investment in Ethereum could climb tenfold in the next decade, as well as the headwinds that could hold it back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,166
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,2500
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8668
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9107
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1375
|
0,0112
|
|
0,12
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