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08.07.2026 10:40:00
How Investing in Bitcoin Could Make You a Millionaire
Many investors assume that the days of quickly becoming a millionaire by buying and holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are over, and they're probably right. The $1.2 trillion asset isn't about to double in value overnight.On the other hand, there's still a compelling case to be made that routinely buying and holding Bitcoin can be a major contributor to a sensible wealth-building strategy that involves other assets. Let's walk through how that approach to becoming a millionaire with the help of Bitcoin might work and why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1419
|
0,0011
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,6
|
0,6500
|
|
0,35
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8527
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,19
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9228
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9501
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05
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