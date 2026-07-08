08.07.2026 10:40:00

How Investing in Bitcoin Could Make You a Millionaire

Many investors assume that the days of quickly becoming a millionaire by buying and holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are over, and they're probably right. The $1.2 trillion asset isn't about to double in value overnight.On the other hand, there's still a compelling case to be made that routinely buying and holding Bitcoin can be a major contributor to a sensible wealth-building strategy that involves other assets. Let's walk through how that approach to becoming a millionaire with the help of Bitcoin might work and why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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