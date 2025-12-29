29.12.2025 21:45:00

How Much Will $1 in Bitcoin Be Worth in 2030?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gave up all its gains in 2025 last month, and it's currently down 6% on the year (as of Dec. 24). But these bull and bear cycles are common with the crypto market. If you take a long-term view, Bitcoin's performance looks much better. It's up 421% over the last three years, well ahead of the S&P 500's 80% return.While cryptocurrencies are volatile, this also means they have the potential to explode in value, turning even small investments into much larger amounts. With that in mind, let's consider what a $1 Bitcoin investment today could be worth in 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1773
0,0001
0,01
Japanischer Yen
183,7425
-0,5475
-0,30
Britische Pfund
0,8714
-0,0011
-0,13
Schweizer Franken
0,9293
0,0002
0,02
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1529
0,0044
0,05
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: ATX und DAX schließen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenso nur marginal. Die US-Börsen notierten im Minus. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen