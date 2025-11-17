|
17.11.2025 11:43:00
Is Any Cryptocurrency Other Than Bitcoin a Potential Millionaire Maker?
It's getting harder and harder to find big-time winners in the crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -- the cryptocurrency that has already minted more than 145,000 millionaires in the world -- is up a meager 10% this year, and may no longer have the type of stratospheric upside required to mint future millionaires.But that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of intriguing millionaire-maker options, as long as you're willing to take big risks and invest in new cryptocurrencies with an unproven historical track record. Here are three places to look for potential millionaire makers.At the start of the year, the assumption was that rapid growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry would lead to enormous upside potential for AI coins. Loosely defined, these are coins that provide blockchain technology or the blockchain infrastructure for cutting-edge AI projects. If AI stocks are soaring in value, shouldn't AI coins be doing so also?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
