|
04.01.2026 17:32:00
Is Bitcoin a Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?
On paper, 2025 should have been a banger year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Over the last 12 months, the Trump administration has supported the crypto industry with legislation and regulatory changes designed to help it break into the mainstream. Meanwhile, falling interest rates and uncertainty about the U.S. dollar create a favorable macroeconomic environment for alternative stores of value like Bitcoin. Let's dig deeper to see what the next year might have in store. In financial markets, good news doesn't always mean good results. That's because asset prices usually rise in anticipation of favorable future events -- only for the hype to blow off when these events happen as investors take profits and move on to new opportunities. Bitcoin's 6% decline in 2025 is a natural correction after the 125% rally it experienced in 2024. Bitcoin's 2024 rally likely priced in many of the positive impacts of the Trump administration. These include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shifting its stance away from lawsuits and fines toward regulatory clarity. The new administration has also created a Bitcoin strategic reserve which helps legitimize the asset as a store of value, making it more palatable to risk-averse institutional investors like insurance companies, pension funds, and university endowments.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1722
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,41
|
-0,3400
|
|
-0,19
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8657
|
-0,0058
|
|
-0,67
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9281
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1252
|
-0,0067
|
|
-0,07
