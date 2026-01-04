04.01.2026 17:32:00

Is Bitcoin a Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?

On paper, 2025 should have been a banger year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Over the last 12 months, the Trump administration has supported the crypto industry with legislation and regulatory changes designed to help it break into the mainstream. Meanwhile, falling interest rates and uncertainty about the U.S. dollar create a favorable macroeconomic environment for alternative stores of value like Bitcoin. Let's dig deeper to see what the next year might have in store. In financial markets, good news doesn't always mean good results. That's because asset prices usually rise in anticipation of favorable future events -- only for the hype to blow off when these events happen as investors take profits and move on to new opportunities. Bitcoin's 6% decline in 2025 is a natural correction after the 125% rally it experienced in 2024. Bitcoin's 2024 rally likely priced in many of the positive impacts of the Trump administration. These include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shifting its stance away from lawsuits and fines toward regulatory clarity. The new administration has also created a Bitcoin strategic reserve which helps legitimize the asset as a store of value, making it more palatable to risk-averse institutional investors like insurance companies, pension funds, and university endowments.
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

