08.12.2025 10:00:00

Is Bitcoin a Millionaire-Maker?

It's been an interesting year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency. After Donald Trump's election as president last year, Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto sector soared, as Trump vowed to remove regulatory overhangs on the sector, which he has largely done. Congress has now passed legislation to further clarify the regulatory landscape, and crypto-friendly cabinet members and advisors have also bolstered the sector. Trump even announced the creation of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.However, in recent months, Bitcoin has stumbled, possibly due to several concerns, including the extent to which the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates, the state of the economy, and broader economic liquidity. So is Bitcoin a millionaire maker?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
