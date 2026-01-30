|
30.01.2026 12:50:00
Is Bitcoin Still "Digital Gold"?
A store of value, which is to say, an asset that investors can count on to have at least roughly as much purchasing power in the future as it holds today, tends to be something that earns the title the hard way. It has to remain valuable even when the world gets weird and bad, and it has to keep its footing when other assets are going haywire. Hence why gold is the canonical store of value; it has an incredibly long history of having a relatively consistent amount of purchasing power per ounce.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been auditioning during the last few years for the digital gold role, and there are indeed some similarities between it and the precious metal. But its behavior in 2025 and early 2026 has made that label substantially less defensible for anyone who needs a safe asset now, and it's unclear if it will be able to truly claim the status of being a store of value comparable to gold. Here's what's going on and what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
