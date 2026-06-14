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14.06.2026 19:25:08
Is Bitcoin the Safest Crypto to Own Right Now?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.3 trillion, is often considered the safest digital token to own. But over the past 12 months, it's lost nearly 40% of its value amid fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds. Is it still a safe cryptocurrency to buy, or should investors stick with more stable assets?Bitcoin is mined using the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Its miners use powerful computer chips to solve cryptographic puzzles and earn the tokens as rewards. More than 20 million of its maximum supply of 21 million tokens have already been mined, and it becomes increasingly difficult to mine every four years with a scheduled "halving" that cuts its mining rewards in half. Its most recent halving occurred in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1567
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0635
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,11
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