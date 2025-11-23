|
23.11.2025 15:05:00
Is iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF a Millionaire Maker?
Easily one of the most compelling attributes of cryptocurrency as an asset class is the potential for generating significant wealth, often in short order. For those keeping score at home, as of the end of September, there were 241,700 crypto millionaires around the world, representing a 40% year-over-year increase. Impressively, 69,000 of those suddenly affluent digital currency investors joined the millionaire club over the 12 months ending in September 2025. Due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) status as the largest cryptocurrency, it's not surprising that 60% of digital asset millionaires entered this rarefied territory through Bitcoin. This Bitcoin ETF could punch some investors' tickets to millionaire status. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1515
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,0674
|
-1,4526
|
|
-0,80
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8792
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9309
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9625
|
-0,0129
|
|
-0,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte ebenso mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.