23.11.2025 15:05:00

Is iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF a Millionaire Maker?

Easily one of the most compelling attributes of cryptocurrency as an asset class is the potential for generating significant wealth, often in short order. For those keeping score at home, as of the end of September, there were 241,700 crypto millionaires around the world, representing a 40% year-over-year increase. Impressively, 69,000 of those suddenly affluent digital currency investors joined the millionaire club over the 12 months ending in September 2025. Due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) status as the largest cryptocurrency, it's not surprising that 60% of digital asset millionaires entered this rarefied territory through Bitcoin. This Bitcoin ETF could punch some investors' tickets to millionaire status. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1515
-0,0015
-0,13
Japanischer Yen
180,0674
-1,4526
-0,80
Britische Pfund
0,8792
-0,0026
-0,29
Schweizer Franken
0,9309
0,0019
0,20
Hongkong-Dollar
8,9625
-0,0129
-0,14
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:54 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
13:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.11.25 KW 47: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte ebenso mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen