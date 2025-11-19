19.11.2025 11:30:00

Is This 1 Altcoin a Major Threat to Bitcoin Through 2030?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors watched a long parade of supposed "better Bitcoins" try to dethrone the original. All have faded, but the idea that a more feature-rich version of Bitcoin could take the crown keeps resurfacing.The latest version of that narrative is surfacing in Zcash, (CRYPTO: ZEC) a privacy coin. Its supporters argue that it's a cheaper, more capable variant of Bitcoin thanks to privacy features layered onto a Bitcoin-like supply curve. Is Zcash a genuine threat to Bitcoin?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,152
-0,0021
-0,18
Japanischer Yen
181,414
0,1340
0,07
Britische Pfund
0,8815
-0,0022
-0,25
Schweizer Franken
0,9287
-0,0008
-0,08
Hongkong-Dollar
8,964
-0,0236
-0,26
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen