02.01.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: A Single Bitcoin Will Be Worth $150,000 in 1 Year
At the beginning of 2025, nobody could have predicted this: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell about 7% last year and is still trading well below the psychologically important $100,000 level.Although market sentiment on crypto may have soured, there's no need to give up on Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency has never had back-to-back losing years, and there's reason to think that Bitcoin can return to form in 2026. In fact, I'm predicting that the price of Bitcoin will hit $150,000 in 2026, surpassing its all-time high of about $126,000.The major catalyst for Bitcoin remains institutional adoption. Major financial institutions continue to embrace Bitcoin, and new steps are being taken to further integrate Bitcoin into the global financial system. Maybe Bitcoin has not yet gone fully mainstream, but it certainly has the attention of both Wall Street and the White House.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,172
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,848
|
-0,2075
|
|
-0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8711
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9284
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,18
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1303
|
-0,0022
|
|
-0,02
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechseln ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.