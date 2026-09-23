Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $5 Trillion by 2030

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bear market finally appears to be over. Bitcoin is now up more than 40% from its summer lows, and could be headed to a price of $100,000 by the end of the year. Once it breaks through this psychologically important price barrier, the sky's the limit.

In fact, I'm predicting that Bitcoin will be worth $5 trillion by the end of 2030. Here's why.

A market cap of $5 trillion might sound like pie-in-the-sky thinking until you start to do the math. For the sake of argument, let's assume that Bitcoin hits a price of $100,000 by the end of the year.

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