14.11.2025 15:41:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2030
Five years from now, I'm pretty sure that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will have a larger market cap than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). I'm saying this in the middle of a 17% Bitcoin retreat to $2.2 trillion over the last five weeks, and just a few days after Nvidia briefly peaked above the $5 trillion mark.Yet, it's not even a controversial idea. Several trends combine to make this market cap reversal likely.Let's start with Nvidia's uncomfortable truth: When you're trading at nosebleed valuations and your biggest customers are building escape routes, gravity eventually wins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
