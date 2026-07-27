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27.07.2026 10:31:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million -- Here's the Timeline
Investing is extremely difficult because it's not always a smooth journey to strong returns. The market will occasionally test your conviction to see if you still have the right temperament to stay the course. This is exactly what Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders have been experiencing.The cryptocurrency that spearheaded the industry currently sports a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion. But its price has come crashing down, trading 47% off its peak (as of July 23).We've seen this before. Bear markets eventually lead to bull markets, and this digital asset's long-term trajectory is still impressive. I believe there's a promising future here for patient investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1398
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,36
|
-0,0700
|
|
-0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8549
|
0,0005
|
|
0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9286
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9377
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05