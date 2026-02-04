|
04.02.2026 20:35:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 in 2026
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has declined nearly 20% year to date, erasing all its gains since President Trump won the election on Nov. 5, 2024. Let's see why the world's top cryptocurrency lost its luster -- and why it still has a shot at reaching $100,000 again this year.Bitcoin previously slumped in 2022 and 2023, when rising interest rates drove investors from cryptocurrencies toward more conservative investments. But in 2024 and 2025, it recovered as its first spot price ETFs were approved, it underwent its latest halving (which halves its mining rewards every four years), and the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate six times in a row. Bitcoin's adoption as legal tender in certain countries, institutional investments in its new ETFs, and a growing interest in building "Bitcoin Treasuries" amplified those gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1808
|
0,0025
|
|
0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,31
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8691
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9177
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2259
|
0,0198
|
|
0,21
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt notiert vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt sich in der Gewinnzone fest. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.