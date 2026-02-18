|
18.02.2026 11:45:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $150,000 By the End of 2026
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) currently trading for less than $70,000, it might seem inconceivable that it could more than double in value to hit a price of $150,000 this year. Yet, that's exactly what some top Wall Street firms are now predicting.So what are some of the catalysts that could send Bitcoin soaring this year? Let's take a closer look.Right now, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is sitting near all-time lows. It currently reads 13 out of a possible 100, indicating extreme fear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1773
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,3345
|
-0,1155
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8744
|
0,0013
|
|
0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9123
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1997
|
-0,0099
|
|
-0,11
