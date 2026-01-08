|
08.01.2026 12:15:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $150,000 in 2026
Last year wasn't what investors were expecting for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as it ended the year down more than 6%, even though it set an all-time high earlier in October. My price target for 2025 was $150,000, and even by ballpark standards, the coin simply didn't grow enough to reach that value.Today, the coin's price is about $91,500, and many of the same drivers that I had hoped would take it to $150,000 are still in play, plus a couple of new developments that could prove to be big opportunities for upside.So, I predict once again that its price will reach $150,000 by the end of 2026. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1634
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,789
|
0,9390
|
|
0,51
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8678
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9323
|
0,0011
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0684
|
-0,0166
|
|
-0,18
