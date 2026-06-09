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09.06.2026 05:45:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 Before the Next Halving in 2028
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price currently sits 49% below its all-time high reached last October, as of June 8. It's an unusual fall because the S&P 500 index, which has had a strong year thus far, is near its record high. The market clearly isn't rewarding all risk assets equally, as the top cryptocurrency continues to get punished.The bears are winning the debate right now. But I believe the bulls will have the last laugh.I predict that Bitcoin will rise by 290% from $64,000 today to hit $250,000 before the next halving event, which is expected to take place in April 2028. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1543
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,9165
|
0,1665
|
|
0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8643
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0447
|
0,0039
|
|
0,04