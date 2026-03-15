15.03.2026 16:21:23

Prediction: Buying Ethereum Today Could Set You Up for Life

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). A $1,000 investment in its earliest trade at $0.26 per token in Aug. 2015 would be worth $8.05 million today. Investors might be reluctant to buy Ether after those millionaire-making gains, but a fresh $1,000 investment in the cryptocurrency could still deliver life-changing returns.Image source: Getty Images.Ether was once a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency that could be mined like Bitcoin, but it transitioned to the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism during "The Merge" in 2022. After that upgrade, Ether could no longer be mined, but it could be staked (locked up to earn interest-like rewards). It also gained support for smart contracts, which are used to develop decentralized apps (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other crypto assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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