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23.06.2026 19:20:00
Prediction: Monero (XMR) Will Overtake Cardano (ADA) by 2028
Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have nearly reached the same market cap from opposite directions, and soon one will pull far away from the other. Monero has a market cap near $6.1 billion after rising 146% over the last three years, and Cardano is at close to $6.2 billion after losing 37% of its value in the same period.By 2028, I predict that Monero will leave Cardano in the dust because this trend will continue. But whether it's worth buying because of that is a separate issue, so let's map out what's likely to happen with these two coins over the next couple of years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1356
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,25
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,62
|
-0,2900
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8605
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,22
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9213
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9036
|
-0,0223
|
|
-0,25