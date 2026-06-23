23.06.2026 19:20:00

Prediction: Monero (XMR) Will Overtake Cardano (ADA) by 2028

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have nearly reached the same market cap from opposite directions, and soon one will pull far away from the other. Monero has a market cap near $6.1 billion after rising 146% over the last three years, and Cardano is at close to $6.2 billion after losing 37% of its value in the same period.By 2028, I predict that Monero will leave Cardano in the dust because this trend will continue. But whether it's worth buying because of that is a separate issue, so let's map out what's likely to happen with these two coins over the next couple of years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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