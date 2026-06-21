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21.06.2026 04:11:00
Prediction: Solana Will Replace Ethereum as the No. 1 Altcoin
For more than a decade, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has reigned supreme as the top altcoin. With a hefty market cap of $200 billion, it is the second-most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world, trailing only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).But that could be about to change. Ethereum has plenty of blockchain rivals, and the one that I'm watching carefully right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). In fact, I'm predicting that Solana will replace Ethereum as the No. 1 altcoin by 2030. Here's why.First and most importantly, Solana is growing faster than Ethereum right now. That's due in large part to Solana's superior speeds and cheaper costs. Users and developers have a choice of which blockchain network to use, and right now, they are migrating to Solana for its superior performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1475
|
0,0017
|
|
0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,18
|
0,1900
|
|
0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8679
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9259
|
0,0036
|
|
0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9926
|
0,0126
|
|
0,14
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