17.12.2025 13:45:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $100,000?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit its record price of more than $126,000 in early October. As of Dec. 15, it trades more than 30% below that all-time high. There might be many explanations for the factors driving the recent downward trend. However, the reality is that Bitcoin remains a volatile asset. These days, it's heavily affected by liquidity and capital flows, as well as investors' views on the macroeconomic environment.This has become a global financial asset that investors shouldn't ignore. At the current price of about $86,000, should you buy Bitcoin?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
1,1743
-0,0005
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
182,85
1,0200
0,56
|Britische Pfund
0,8778
0,0024
0,27
|Schweizer Franken
0,9341
0,0000
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
9,1362
-0,0032
-0,04
