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03.06.2026 11:00:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $80,000? The Answer Might Surprise You.
Stock market investors are having a great year, particularly those heavily exposed to the technology sector. Cryptocurrency investors, on the other hand, aren't faring so well.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 40% from last year's record high, and although its market capitalization of $1.4 trillion still makes it the world's largest cryptocurrency, there appears to be a real lack of conviction in the bullish case right now.Many investors touted Bitcoin as the digital currency that could transform the financial system, but it still hasn't gained traction as a basic payment mechanism. Other investors believed it was a digital replacement for gold, but in a moment, I'll explain why that thesis completely fell apart last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,16
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,29
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,63
|
-0,3800
|
|
-0,20
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8646
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,919
|
0,0035
|
|
0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0907
|
-0,0250
|
|
-0,27
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