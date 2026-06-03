03.06.2026 11:00:00

Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $80,000? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Stock market investors are having a great year, particularly those heavily exposed to the technology sector. Cryptocurrency investors, on the other hand, aren't faring so well.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 40% from last year's record high, and although its market capitalization of $1.4 trillion still makes it the world's largest cryptocurrency, there appears to be a real lack of conviction in the bullish case right now.Many investors touted Bitcoin as the digital currency that could transform the financial system, but it still hasn't gained traction as a basic payment mechanism. Other investors believed it was a digital replacement for gold, but in a moment, I'll explain why that thesis completely fell apart last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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