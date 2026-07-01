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01.07.2026 13:30:00
Should You Forget Altcoins and Just Buy Bitcoin Instead?
Picture a casual investor who in June 2021 split $5,000 evenly across a basket containing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Litecoin, Polkadot, Cardano, and Avalanche. Only Bitcoin provided a positive return. Every other position is underwater, anywhere from 40% to more than 94% below the entry point.Bitcoin is up 72% in the same period. Even if you were to pick a handful of other altcoins to compare in the basket, or if you were to go back further in time for the starting point, the result would be the same in nearly all cases: Bitcoin up, and the rest into the abyss. So should investors even bother with altcoins at all, or just commit to buying and holding Bitcoin and call it a day?To drive the point home, take a look at this chart of altcoin performance versus Bitcoin during the past five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1385
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,33
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,0035
|
-0,6865
|
|
-0,37
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
-0,0042
|
|
-0,49
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9207
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9302
|
-0,0272
|
|
-0,30
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