|
30.12.2025 22:05:00
Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Gold Instead?
It's been a rough year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It's now down 7% for the year, and looks unlikely to reclaim the $100,000 price level before 2026.Making it even more painful for crypto investors, gold continues to hit new all-time highs as it soars in value. It's now up more than 70% for the year, leading many investors to ask the obvious question: Shouldn't you just forget Bitcoin and buy gold instead?To answer that question, it's helpful to look at the annual performance of Bitcoin and gold in the period from 2012 to 2024. In 10 of those 13 years, Bitcoin dramatically outperformed gold. Bitcoin was the runaway top-performing asset class in the world during that time period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1749
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,0695
|
0,3795
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8709
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,93
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1424
|
0,0023
|
|
0,03