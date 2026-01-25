|
25.01.2026 10:00:00
Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Solana Instead?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accounts for almost 60% of the total value of the crypto market and is, in some ways, the acceptable face of crypto. It has attracted significantly more institutional investment and, after regulatory changes last year, may also increasingly find its way into people's 401(k)s. But it faces some serious challenges. For example, some argue it can act as a form of digital gold, a safe asset that hedges against economic turmoil and inflation. However, this doesn't really hold water when you consider Bitcoin's volatility and high correlation with tech stocks. Plus, it still consumes huge amounts of energy, and Bitcoin miners are starting to harness their machines for profitable artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. So, is it time to focus on less established cryptos like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)? That depends on what you want from your crypto investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
