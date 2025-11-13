|
13.11.2025 12:45:00
Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy USD Coin (USDC) Instead?
During the past 10 years, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price skyrocketed 34,260% as it was more broadly adopted by big investors, companies, and even governments. Its limited supply, scheduled halvings (which cut its rewards for mining in half every four years), and the approvals of its first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) all made it more comparable to gold and other commodities -- so it was gradually accepted as a long-term hedge against inflation.But this year, Bitcoin's price only rose 11% as the S&P 500 advanced 16%. It underperformed the market for two reasons. First, Treasury yields stayed stubbornly high even after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates two more times in 2025. Those high yields likely drew many investors away from speculative investments like cryptocurrencies. Second, more investors took some money off the table as the broader markets hit historically high valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1645
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,036
|
-0,7740
|
|
-0,43
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8845
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9185
|
-0,0039
|
|
-0,42
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0491
|
0,0062
|
|
0,07