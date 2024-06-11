11.06.2024 19:35:41

Stocks Ease Ahead Of Wednesday's Key Events, Apple Jumps To Record Highs, Bitcoin Tumbles To $66,500: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Wall Street traded slightly in the red on Tuesday morning as markets took a cautious stance ahead of the inflation report and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% by 12:55 p.m. in New York, marking its worst daily performance month-to-date. Despite the overall market decline, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 avoided losses, buoyed by a strong rally in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Cupertino-based iPhone maker surged 5.9%, mirroring last month’s post-earnings reaction, driven by bullish analyst notes following Tuesday’s WWDC event.Blue-chip stocks in the Dow Jones fell 0.7%, while small-cap stocks lagged, down 1%. Treasury yields saw little movement, with the benchmark 10-year note holding steady at a 4.46% yield.Commodities were ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Märkte verzeichnen Verluste.
