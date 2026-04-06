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06.04.2026 19:30:00
The Bull Case for Bitcoin That Has Nothing to Do With Price Predictions
It's common to hear misguided arguments for buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that boil down to someone having a price target that sounds high. Those forecasts might prove right, but they often depend on assumptions that are somewhat speculative by nature.But there's a bull case for this asset that requires no faith in specific valuations, and if you're holding or thinking of buying the coin, you should probably know about it, so let's check it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1561
|
0,0019
|
|
0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,59
|
0,2900
|
|
0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8724
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9233
|
0,0020
|
|
0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0601
|
0,0146
|
|
0,16