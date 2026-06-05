05.06.2026 07:27:00

This Former Bitcoin Miner May Be Sitting on a Hidden AI Opportunity

When most investors hear about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners, they usually think of one thing: cryptocurrency. That's understandable. After all, companies in that business rise and fall in line with Bitcoin prices.But one former Bitcoin miner may be quietly transforming into something much bigger.The company is Bitfarms, which recently rebranded itself as Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ: KEEL). While many investors still view it as a Bitcoin mining stock, management is winding down that part of the operation, and now views the business as a power and digital infrastructure platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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