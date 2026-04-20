20.04.2026 12:30:00

What's the Best Bitcoin ETF to Buy in 2026?

Ever since its launch back in January 2024, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) from BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has been the most popular spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF. It now has $55 billion in assets under management (AUM). By way of comparison, its next-closest competitor has only $13 billion in assets under management.However, that might be about to change. In early April, Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) created a stir with the launch of its new spot Bitcoin ETF called the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (NYSEMKT: MSBT). If you are thinking about investing in Bitcoin, there's a very compelling reason why you should be considering it for your portfolio.One of the most important factors that investors should be taking into consideration are the expenses involved in managing any ETF. As a rule of thumb, the expense ratio should be below 1%. And the closer to zero it gets, the better it is for the individual investor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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