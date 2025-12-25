|
25.12.2025 13:00:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 10 Years?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still has its fair share of critics, without a doubt. But the cryptocurrency's past gain speaks for itself. In less than two decades, this went from a worthless digital curiosity to a global asset that is valued at almost $1.8 trillion.Bitcoin's performance in 2025, though, is out of the ordinary. Its price has fallen 7% (as of Dec. 23). This lags behind the overall stock market, which might be a surprise to investors. Nonetheless, this dominant cryptocurrency's long-term outlook remains robust, in my view. Where will Bitcoin be in 10 years? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1782
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,779
|
0,2425
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8706
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9308
|
0,0020
|
|
0,21
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1604
|
0,0017
|
|
0,02