25.12.2025 13:00:00

Where Will Bitcoin Be in 10 Years?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still has its fair share of critics, without a doubt. But the cryptocurrency's past gain speaks for itself. In less than two decades, this went from a worthless digital curiosity to a global asset that is valued at almost $1.8 trillion.Bitcoin's performance in 2025, though, is out of the ordinary. Its price has fallen 7% (as of Dec. 23). This lags behind the overall stock market, which might be a surprise to investors. Nonetheless, this dominant cryptocurrency's long-term outlook remains robust, in my view. Where will Bitcoin be in 10 years? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1782
0,0004
0,04
Japanischer Yen
183,779
0,2425
0,13
Britische Pfund
0,8706
-0,0014
-0,16
Schweizer Franken
0,9308
0,0020
0,21
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1604
0,0017
0,02
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen