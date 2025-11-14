|
14.11.2025 20:30:12
Why Bitcoin Is Crashing Again Today
Most investors would undoubtedly agree that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's most important cryptocurrency to watch and pay attention to. I'm certainly not going to disagree with that thesis.Whether you view Bitcoin as a prominent option to keep some capital outside the monetary system or you want to simply own a piece of what's been an astronomical growth asset over the past 15 years, there's one investing thesis or another that can support bulls in their willingness to sit on Bitcoin for extended periods.That said, the past 24 hours' 3.3% downside move in this top crypto (as of 1:30pm ET) ought to have investors concerned. Here are the reasons Bitcoin's decline has continued this Friday, even as some risk assets in the equity markets are recovering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
