16.12.2025 00:25:31
Why Did Bitcoin Cash Sink 5% Today?
One of the most closely watched altcoins in the market, Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is a top-15 cryptocurrency by market capitalization that warrants attention. As a Bitcoin fork that is now primarily utilized for payments, those banking on blockchain-based transaction growth to surge over time have looked to Bitcoin Cash to provide potential outsize upside in what has otherwise been a robust bull market rally in digital assets in 2025 (until recently).Today, that rally has fizzled, with Bitcoin Cash experiencing a 5.2% decline over the past 24 hours, as of 6:00 p.m. ET. Let's dive into what's driving this move and why investors are increasingly in sell-off mode for nearly every major token today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
