02.02.2026 22:15:34

Why Did Bitcoin Drop More Than 6% This Weekend?

Weekend moves are fascinating to watch in the cryptocurrency sector, given the 24/7 trading capabilities that digital asset markets offer investors. For the world's largest token, a 6.5% drop from the close of trading on Friday for equity markets to 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday is significant. Indeed, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling to maintain key psychological levels, dropping below $80,000 per token for the first time in nearly a year.Let's dive into the voracity of this move and the key catalysts driving Bitcoin lower today. This is a multifaceted move driven by a number of key factors, so there's plenty to discuss. Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zu Monatsbeginn zu kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

