|
02.02.2026 22:15:34
Why Did Bitcoin Drop More Than 6% This Weekend?
Weekend moves are fascinating to watch in the cryptocurrency sector, given the 24/7 trading capabilities that digital asset markets offer investors. For the world's largest token, a 6.5% drop from the close of trading on Friday for equity markets to 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday is significant. Indeed, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling to maintain key psychological levels, dropping below $80,000 per token for the first time in nearly a year.Let's dive into the voracity of this move and the key catalysts driving Bitcoin lower today. This is a multifaceted move driven by a number of key factors, so there's plenty to discuss.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,179
|
-0,0060
|
|
-0,51
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,39
|
-0,7500
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,40
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9194
|
0,0032
|
|
0,35
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2109
|
-0,0463
|
|
-0,50
