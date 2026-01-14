|
Why Is Ethereum Jumping Today?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 5.4% in the last 24 hours as of 4:43 p.m. ET, moving higher as the stock market fell. Wednesday's trading saw the S&P 500 drop 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lose 1%.Ethereum is continuing to gain after U.S. senators released draft legislation late Monday establishing a regulatory framework for the crypto industry.The draft bill aims to clarify regulatory jurisdiction over digital assets and comes after a brutal end of 2025 that saw Bitcoin plunge from $126,000 in October to $88,000 by the end of the year, driven by heavy selling from long-term holders.
