|
24.01.2026 13:08:00
Why Some Long-Term Investors Favor Ethereum Over Other Digital Assets
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is pretty much never the cheapest, nor the fastest, nor the smoothest blockchain to use. Still, some long-term investors prefer owning it to other cryptocurrencies, because they're buying an asset with exposure to a critically important platform within the crypto ecosystem more than they are depending on any single feature of that platform to deliver a return.So if you care about what can still be relevant in crypto in five or 10 years, Ethereum's mix of steady economic activity on-chain, ongoing tech upgrades, and high degree of traditional finance access are hard to ignore as a package. Let's dive in and look at these factors a bit more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1823
|
0,0067
|
|
0,57
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,1726
|
-2,0374
|
|
-1,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,41
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9225
|
-0,0054
|
|
-0,58
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2178
|
0,0519
|
|
0,57
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.