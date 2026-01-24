24.01.2026 13:08:00

Why Some Long-Term Investors Favor Ethereum Over Other Digital Assets

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is pretty much never the cheapest, nor the fastest, nor the smoothest blockchain to use. Still, some long-term investors prefer owning it to other cryptocurrencies, because they're buying an asset with exposure to a critically important platform within the crypto ecosystem more than they are depending on any single feature of that platform to deliver a return.So if you care about what can still be relevant in crypto in five or 10 years, Ethereum's mix of steady economic activity on-chain, ongoing tech upgrades, and high degree of traditional finance access are hard to ignore as a package. Let's dive in and look at these factors a bit more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
