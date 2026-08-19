19.08.2026 17:28:10

Will Bitcoin Get Back to $100,000 in 2026? It Could All Hinge on This

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been trading sideways for several months. It has been holding steady at around $60,000, almost as if it's waiting for a catalyst. But whether it goes higher or lower from where it's currently trading could ultimately depend on Congress.The direction the leading cryptocurrency goes from here on out may hinge on one thing in particular: the Clarity Act.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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