17.12.2025 19:30:00
Will Bitcoin Hit $200,000 in 2026?
Did you know that in the past five years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has vastly outperformed the S&P 500? While the broad index has risen by 83% during that time frame, the top cryptocurrency has appreciated by approximately 278% in value. It's unquestionably been the better investment over that stretch.This year it has continued to reach new highs. Many analysts still expect the digital currency to rise significantly in the future; some people even believe it might reach more than $1 million. Will 2026 be the year that Bitcoin reaches $200,000, and is now a good time to add the cryptocurrency to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
