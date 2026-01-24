24.01.2026 13:18:00

Will the End of the Rules-Based International Order Help Bitcoin or Hurt It?

There's a famous quote, often attributed to Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin: "There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen."The past few months have been chock-full of the latter sort of weeks.With that context in mind, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney argued at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday that the U.S.-led "rules-based international order" created after World War II is now decisively ending, and that the world is moving into a more transactional (and somewhat anarchic) era of power politics. Carney's comments can be seen as marking a clean break with the past, and the globe's undeniable transition toward a new set of dynamics that are likely to be far less favorable for the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
