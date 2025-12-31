|
31.12.2025 23:03:00
XRP and Bitcoin Are Both Falling. Should Investors Be Worried?
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) have both fallen dramatically recently. Bitcoin is down over 20% in the past three months. XRP has lost almost 35% in the same period. As to whether investors should be worried, a lot depends on whether the recent downturn affects your long-term rationale.Image source: Getty Images.The broad reason XRP and Bitcoin are falling is that confidence is faltering, causing a broader cryptocurrency sell-off. Sentiment has a big effect on crypto prices, and investors are nervous. While the U.S. Federal Reserve did cut rates as expected in December, its hawkish tone did little to reassure the markets. Lawmakers' lack of progress on further crypto regulation also weighs on prices. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1753
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,41
|
0,3545
|
|
0,19
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8724
|
0,0015
|
|
0,17
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9313
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1548
|
0,0224
|
|
0,25