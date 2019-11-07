Morgan Stanley: Peak Car—or Just Bumps in the Road?

The decline in passenger car demand seems to be persistent and independent of trade tariffs. Rather, it seems to be driven primarily by tighter emissions standards and government initiatives aimed at encouraging a shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The economic implications are likely to follow a U-shaped pattern, with a destructive decline followed by investment-driven growth. Autos: Critical to manufacturing and employment Any slowdown in the industry is likely to have significant global economic ramifications. Automobiles are a key part of the manufacturing sector in a number of countries (Display 1). In 2017, the global industry directly employed roughly eight million people, and indirect employment (think automobile components) is estimated to be between 4.3x (U.S.) and 6.2x (Japan) that of direct employment.1 And indirect employment does not take into account second-order effects, such as the positive influence on towns built around car factories. DISPLAY 1: A global industry

A global industry A global industry

Source: OICA, Datastream, data as of 31 December 2018 On the skids: Global car demand China, which makes up almost 30% of global passenger car demand, saw vehicle registrations contract by over 4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2018, the first decline since the 1990s.2 Through June 2019, registrations fell further and were down 12.9% YoY (Display 2). This is meaningful—none of the growth shocks China has faced over the past decade resulted in a contraction in sales. A combination of cyclical and structural factors likely contributed to the growth deceleration and we do not expect a pronounced rebound in sales over the next 6-12 months. Given the weakening Chinese economic growth, elevated uncertainty and softening employment growth, it is not surprising that fewer consumers are purchasing a new car. The EU, which employs nearly 14 million people in the auto sector,1 felt a similar drop. After China, the EU is the second largest auto manufacturer, within which Germany is the largest producer and most exposed. DISPLAY 2: Caution—steep descent in demand

Caution—steep descent in demand Caution—steep descent in demand

Source: Bloomberg, data as of 30 July 2019 Global passenger car production has mirrored the drop in registrations, falling 3.2% in 2018—the first contraction since the financial crisis (of 2008).3 This is especially striking in China and Germany, where production is down 15% YoY in both economies (Display 3). Both domestic demand and exports are suffering, and the trend does not appear to be linked to a recession or the trade war. In China, for example, 90% of automobile production is domestic.4 DISPLAY 3: Car production is also falling

Car production is also falling Car production is also falling

Source: Verband der Automobilindustrie, Japan Auto Dealers/Manufacturers Association/Haver Analytics, CAAM n some countries—particularly the U.S., and to a lesser extent China and India—this trend can be partially explained by a “bigger is better” preference for SUVs and light trucks, which are not included in global car data. When looking at all vehicles, including SUVs and light trucks, the data is not quite as stark, but it clearly reflects an overall deceleration in the vehicle market. Notably, the decline in sales does not apply to battery electric vehicles, which have been growing albeit from a very low base. Japan has been able to dodge the trend towards declining production (Display 3), as they have been one of the countries most focused on hybrids and energy efficient vehicles. Applying the brakes: Global emissions standards Much of this global decline seems to be driven by increasingly strict governmental policies regulating the internal combustion engine (ICE). In fact, various regions have tightened emissions standards where they essentially mandate the sale of electric vehicles. Manufacturers are at a point where it is no longer possible to further improve mileage efficiencies or reduce vehicle weights. Therefore, the only solution is to pivot to EVs. The EU, for example, has set targets to cut passenger car CO2 emissions from 130g/km to 95g/km by 2030. If an auto manufacturer’s fleet has average CO2 emissions exceeding its yearly target, for each car registered they are fined €95 per g/km of excess emissions.5 Even the most efficient ICE fleets will not meet these new standards without a 30%-40% penetration of zero-emission EVs among new car sales.6 Some countries have gone as far as instituting 100% zero-emission vehicle targets.7 Norway has been the most aggressive with a planned ban on ICE-sales by 2025, and six countries8 are expected to follow suit by 2030. Eleven countries have endorsed the EV30@30 campaign, 9 which targets a collective 30% market share for electric vehicles by 2030.10 Accordingly, all the major car manufacturers now have clear commitments towards EVs. But debilitating up-front costs have been damaging to the industry. Also hampering the move towards EVs are their profit margins, which are about half those that run on petrol. Racing ahead: China’s automobile policies The move towards EV manufacturing has been a stated strategic goal for China since 2009—a reminder that China is a very long-term thinker—and it is both the biggest EV manufacturer and consumer in the world today (Display 4). DISPLAY 4: China leads in both production and sales of electric vehicles

China leads in both production and sales of electric vehicles China leads in both production and sales of electric vehicles

Source: Nic Lutsey, Mikhail Grant, Sandra Wappelhorst, Huan Zhou. “Power Play: How Governments Are Spurring the Electric Vehicle Industry.” International Council on Clean Transportation, May 2018, https://theicct.org/sites/default/files/publications/EV_Government_WhitePaper_20180514. pdf. Europe electric vehicles sales in 2017 are estimated by aggregating sales in Germany, France, U.K., Norway and the Netherlands. Circle sizes are proportional to the percentage of global electric vehicle production. This July, six cities and nine provinces— accounting for 60% of Chinese car sales— moved from stage 5 emission standards to stage 6, a year ahead of schedule.11 They did so in order to conform to the central government’s desire to combat smog. The acceleration of target dates meant that auto suppliers were absolutely unprepared. In May 2019, only 21% of cars in China met the stage 6 standards, and consumers began to steer clear of stage 5 cars out of concern that they would have no resale value. The resulting disruption contributed to China’s drop in demand. While the worst is likely over, we don’t expect a rebound this year. Meanwhile, other parts of China will be adopting new standards in July 2020. Sales should start to pick up over time, but it will take years for consumers and manufacturers to adjust to new emissions standards (Display 5). DISPLAY 5: Steady climb

Steady climb Steady climb